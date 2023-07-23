Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,072,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 852,725 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

