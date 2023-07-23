Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

WASH stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WASH. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.