Waste Management (WM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WM opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

