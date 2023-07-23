Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 118.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,360,000 after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,889 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

