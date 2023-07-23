Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,571 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

HPQ stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

