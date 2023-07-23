Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $195.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,271. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

