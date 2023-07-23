Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,584 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,846,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,903,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,965 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

