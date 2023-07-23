Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

ZION opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

