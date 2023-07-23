Wedbush Weighs in on Infosys Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

