Wells Fargo & Company Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $53.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.43.

APLS stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

