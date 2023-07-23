Wells Fargo & Company Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $69.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.57, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

