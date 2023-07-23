Wendy Dorey Acquires 15,000 Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Dorey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($13,925.21).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 64.15 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £178.31 million and a P/E ratio of -429.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.04.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -3,529.41%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

