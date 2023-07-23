West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $377.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $389.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

