Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,919,000 after acquiring an additional 76,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

