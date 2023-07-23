Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY23 guidance at $16.00-18.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,837,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

