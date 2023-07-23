Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.40.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

