WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.21-$4.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.21-4.45 EPS.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 26.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 8.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

