Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 640.67 ($8.38).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKP stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.84) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.50 ($8.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 492.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 485.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,615.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 17.40 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -13,000.00%.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($57,477.03). In related news, insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £113,648.58 ($148,599.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00), for a total transaction of £43,958.43 ($57,477.03). Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible work space, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.