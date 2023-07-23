World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 12869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.75.

The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $139.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,714.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,069,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,059 shares of company stock worth $347,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in World Acceptance by 162.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 70.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $940.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

