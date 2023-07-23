Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 695,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 381,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

WH stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

