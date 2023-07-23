Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as low as C$1.80. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 28,561 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
The stock has a market cap of C$172.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34.
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
