Zacks Research Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.56.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.9 %

JACK stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

