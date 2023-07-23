Zeon (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zeon (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Zeon Stock Performance

Shares of Zeon stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday.

About Zeon

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It also offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

