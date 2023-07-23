Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. Zhongsheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Zhongsheng Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.3387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Zhongsheng Group’s previous dividend of $1.02. Zhongsheng Group’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

