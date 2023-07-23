Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

ZBH opened at $142.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.