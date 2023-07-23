Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

