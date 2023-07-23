Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Up 6.9 %

ZTS stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

