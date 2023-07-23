ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

