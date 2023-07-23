ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.30.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
