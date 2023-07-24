1,084 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 704,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,003,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 24.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 311.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,532 shares of company stock worth $16,062,965 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on stock opened at $275.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.60.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

