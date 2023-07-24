12,206 Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of REMX opened at $82.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $105.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.