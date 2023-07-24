1,781 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Dollar General stock opened at $167.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.