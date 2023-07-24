2,374 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $128.77 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

