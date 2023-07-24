32,053 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 2.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $210.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.47. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $211.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

