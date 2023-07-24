4,002 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $9,260,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $57.64 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.