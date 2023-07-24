4,227 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.07, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.