5,501 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.9 %

CBOE opened at $143.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

