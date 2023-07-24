7,916 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.29 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

