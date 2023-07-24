9,024 Shares in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.15% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $36.98.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.