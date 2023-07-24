A10 Networks (ATEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.18 on Monday. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $157,761.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $157,761.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,053. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 582,392 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 675.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 336,736 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BTIG Research began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

