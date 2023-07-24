Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.