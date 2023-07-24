Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.26.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

