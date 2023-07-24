Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $93.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

