Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %

ATVI stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

