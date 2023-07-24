Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABOS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -1.46. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,762,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 530,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,060 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 121,184 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

