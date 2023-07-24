Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AEMD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

