AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MITT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

