Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEM opened at $52.09 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,370,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,565,000 after acquiring an additional 527,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

