Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Stories

