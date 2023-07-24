Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,517,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.19.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $149.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

