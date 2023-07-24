Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGI opened at $12.42 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

